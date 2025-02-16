Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.14 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 616,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gold Fields worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 257,081 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

