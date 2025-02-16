Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $61,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDY opened at $583.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $510.45 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

