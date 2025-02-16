Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stake Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $19,424,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
NYSE DY opened at $177.89 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
In other news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
