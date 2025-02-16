Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 7,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,734. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.15%.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
