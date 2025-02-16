Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 29,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,771. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

