Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $350.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.39. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

