VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 0.7% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $737.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

