Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $420.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.77 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.