Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TNL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,585.12. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 454.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4,532.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

