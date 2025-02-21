Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of V opened at $350.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

