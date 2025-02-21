Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.02 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

