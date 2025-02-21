First Bank & Trust Sells 540 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $61,822.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,199.80. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $229,244.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,524.50. The trade was a 84.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,771 shares of company stock worth $886,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $732.46 million, a PE ratio of 130.76 and a beta of 0.91. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.84.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.