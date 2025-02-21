First Bank & Trust Sells 540 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $61,822.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,199.80. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $229,244.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,524.50. The trade was a 84.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,771 shares of company stock worth $886,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSTL opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $732.46 million, a PE ratio of 130.76 and a beta of 0.91. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.84.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
