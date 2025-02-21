VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.0486 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

