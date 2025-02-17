AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.