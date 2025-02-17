DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DLocal by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $13.39. 1,136,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,225. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. DLocal has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

