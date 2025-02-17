DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
DLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Shares of DLO traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $13.39. 1,136,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,225. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. DLocal has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
