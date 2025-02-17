EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EHang by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth $118,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EH traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.56. 4,856,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. EHang has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

