Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 111,172 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.05% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,823.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $16.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

