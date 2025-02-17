Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coursera Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of COUR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after acquiring an additional 440,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $17,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

