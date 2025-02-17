Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.5 days.

Euronext Price Performance

EUXTF stock remained flat at $120.44 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. Euronext has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $120.44.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.