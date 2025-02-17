Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.5 days.
Euronext Price Performance
EUXTF stock remained flat at $120.44 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. Euronext has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $120.44.
Euronext Company Profile
