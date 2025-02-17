Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 26.0 %

OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. 4,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121. Eutelsat Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

