Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

IPWR traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Insider Transactions at Ideal Power

In related news, CEO Daniel Brdar bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,998.66. This trade represents a 2.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

