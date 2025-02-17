Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
IPWR traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.98.
In related news, CEO Daniel Brdar bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,998.66. This trade represents a 2.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
