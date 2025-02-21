Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.03%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

