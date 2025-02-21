VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 676 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

