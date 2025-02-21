The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lowered by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

