iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after buying an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 306.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

