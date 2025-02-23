Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Rogers were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 263,898 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,517,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114,302 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,057,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

