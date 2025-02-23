Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,213 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,726,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,608,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

