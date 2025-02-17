Human Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.1 %

VONE opened at $278.07 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $224.66 and a 1-year high of $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day moving average of $264.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

