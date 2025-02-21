WP Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $696.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $886.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

