Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.9 million. Loar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Loar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loar

Loar Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Loar

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

In other news, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $80,134,920.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,713,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,030,005.97. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of Loar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $2,285,179.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,110,093.96. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.