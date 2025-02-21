National Bank Financial Comments on WPM FY2025 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.