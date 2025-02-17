Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHMI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 173,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,732. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 121,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 335,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.