Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Lands’ End Stock Up 2.0 %
Lands’ End stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.91. 69,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,387. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $368.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lands’ End
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
