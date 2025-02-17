Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Lands’ End Stock Up 2.0 %

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.91. 69,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,387. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $368.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

