HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 285,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HFFG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,728. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $130.77 million, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

