alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.56 ($5.79) and last traded at €5.56 ($5.79). Approximately 25,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.62 ($5.85).

alstria office REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.93, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

