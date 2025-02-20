Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.87. Approximately 18,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 33,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

