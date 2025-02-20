freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €30.00 ($31.25) and last traded at €30.00 ($31.25). Approximately 334,750 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.82 ($31.06).
freenet Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.69 and a 200-day moving average of €27.69.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
