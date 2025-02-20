Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 2,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

