Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $2.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGTI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 6.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,750. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.