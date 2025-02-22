Truist Financial Corp Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 472,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

HPE stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

