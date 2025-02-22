Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Leidos worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.27.

Leidos Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.22 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

