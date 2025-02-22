Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $186.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $146.51 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

