Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $252.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.53.

CVNA stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 446.67% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,656 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $162,953,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,020,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

