Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $22.50 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 11.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Equifax Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $240.79 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.