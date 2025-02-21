Wedbush Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $171.57 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $144.82 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.02. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

