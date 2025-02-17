Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – February 14th

Walmart, MGO Global, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, and BellRing Brands are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily engage in the buying and selling of goods or services through online platforms. Investors may purchase shares of these companies to participate in the growth of the ecommerce industry and potentially benefit from the increasing shift towards online shopping. The performance of ecommerce stocks is often influenced by factors such as online sales trends, competition, and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $838.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of MGO Global stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 333,771,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,344,836. The company has a market cap of $2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. MGO Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGOL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,196,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.65 and a beta of -0.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. 2,166,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,792. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,033.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,089.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,069.78. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $130.94 and a one year high of $185.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. 300,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

See Also