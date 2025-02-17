Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $22.33 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

