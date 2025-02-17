Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $49,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s
In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s
McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.71.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.