SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,235 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,806,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,858 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

