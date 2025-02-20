David D. O’toole Buys 1,000 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole bought 1,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,523.50. This trade represents a 4.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AVITA Medical Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company has a market cap of $267.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.93.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. The business had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
